How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Columbus, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Columbus visits Los Angeles after Roslovic's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

The Kings are 18-16-4 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

The Blue Jackets are 16-18-2 on the road. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 26.

In their last meeting on March 4, Los Angeles won 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson scored a team-high three goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore leads the Kings with a plus-17 in 76 games this season. Phillip Danault has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 26 goals and has 56 points. Roslovic has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).