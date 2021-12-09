How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Dallas, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Dallas visits Los Angeles after Pavelski's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (13-8-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-10-4, seventh in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +113, Stars -134; over/under is 5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Dallas after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kings are 3-7-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Stars are 4-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Dallas ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Roope Hintz with 11.

In their last matchup on Oct. 22, Dallas won 3-2. Miro Heiskanen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Edler leads the Kings with a plus-seven in 24 games this season. Anze Kopitar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pavelski leads the Stars with 21 points, scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists. Jason Robertson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).

Stars: None listed.