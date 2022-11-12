How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Detroit, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Kings have gone 7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Detroit is 7-4-3 overall and 2-2-1 in road games. The Red Wings have a -4 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 45 allowed.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has three goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).