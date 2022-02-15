How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -140, Oilers +118; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Los Angeles. He leads the NHL with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Kings are 7-11-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 19.

The Oilers are 11-3-0 in division matchups. Edmonton is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 33.

In their last matchup on Dec. 5, Los Angeles won 5-1. Drew Doughty recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 42 total points for the Kings, 14 goals and 28 assists. Trevor Moore has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 32 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Matt Roy: out (covid-19).

Oilers: Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).