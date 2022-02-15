 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -140, Oilers +118; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Los Angeles. He leads the NHL with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Kings are 7-11-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 19.

The Oilers are 11-3-0 in division matchups. Edmonton is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 33.

In their last matchup on Dec. 5, Los Angeles won 5-1. Drew Doughty recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 42 total points for the Kings, 14 goals and 28 assists. Trevor Moore has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 32 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Matt Roy: out (covid-19).

Oilers: Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.