How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Oilers play the Kings, aim for 6th straight win

Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of five consecutive games.

The Kings are 9-9-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 31.

The Oilers are 17-5-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on March 30, Edmonton won 4-3. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe leads the Kings with 31 goals and has 47 points. Anze Kopitar has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-22 in 70 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).