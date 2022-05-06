How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers game won't be available on ESPN+ since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings and Oilers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -139, Kings +115; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 6-0. Evander Kane scored two goals in the victory.

Los Angeles has a 44-27-11 record overall and a 10-10-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 23-10-5 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton is 19-5-0 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have a 17-7-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has six assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 44 goals with 79 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).