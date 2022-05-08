How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game 4 Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings look to even the series against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -158, Kings +133; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 8-2. Evander Kane scored had a hat trick in the win.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have conceded 232 goals while scoring 235 for a +3 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers are 17-7-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 19 goals and 48 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored seven goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Kane has scored 11 goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).