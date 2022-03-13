How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Miami, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Los Angeles

Florida Panthers (40-13-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +141, Panthers -166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks second in the league with 82 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Kings have gone 14-12-3 in home games. Los Angeles has scored 173 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

The Panthers are 14-7-5 in road games. Florida leads the NHL shooting 36.8 shots per game while averaging 4.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Los Angeles won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals, adding 11 assists and recording 36 points. Trevor Moore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 82 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 64 assists. Sam Reinhart has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.6 goals, eight assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body), Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).