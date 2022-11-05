 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in South Florida the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Florid and Bally Sports West, this is your only way to watch Kings and Panthers games this season.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Miami, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Florida visits the Los Angeles after shootout victory

Florida Panthers (5-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Florida Panthers after the Panthers took down the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a 22-18-4 record at home last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game.

Florida is 5-4-1 overall and 3-4-0 on the road. The Panthers have a -1 scoring differential, with 30 total goals scored and 31 given up.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored six goals with three assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Montour has three goals and five assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Colin White: day to day (upper-body).

