How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Minneapolis, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kaprizov and the Wild visit the Kings

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (19-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-10-4, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +125, Wild -150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league with 32 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Kings are 4-7-4 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks 26th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Wild are 12-5-0 in conference matchups. Minnesota is third in the NHL recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 11 goals, adding five assists and totaling 16 points. Viktor Arvidsson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 32 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 22 assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).

Wild: Mathew Dumba: day to day (illness), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).