How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Minnesota Wild.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Minnesota visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play

Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles is 3-3-0 at home and 7-6-1 overall. The Kings have conceded 53 goals while scoring 48 for a -5 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 3-1-1 record on the road and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Wild have a 3-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has nine goals and five assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has scored five goals with seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).