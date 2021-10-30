How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Canadiens at Staples Center

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (2-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -125, Canadiens +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Montreal Canadiens.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 32 power play goals on 169 power play opportunities last season.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 29 power play goals with a 19.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.