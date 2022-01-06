How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports West, and Bally Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West, while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports West or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Nashville, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Predators visit the Kings after Forsberg's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (21-11-2, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Los Angeles Kings after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 3-2 victory against the Golden Knights.

The Kings are 6-8-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Predators are 13-5-1 in conference matchups. Nashville averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-nine in 33 games this season. Trevor Moore has 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 30 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 19 assists. Forsberg has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).