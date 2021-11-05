 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils

In Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of LA or New Jersey, you can also stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (4-3-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-5-1, fourth in the Pacific)
Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Devils -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall with a 9-14-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals and 4.2 assists per game last season.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall and 12-12-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .891 save percentage.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body).

