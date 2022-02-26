How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and New York, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles plays New York, seeks 4th straight victory

New York Islanders (19-20-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Kings take on New York.

The Kings are 13-11-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The Islanders are 9-10-4 in road games. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 27, Los Angeles won 3-2. Andreas Athanasiou recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 47 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 33 assists. Trevor Moore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 19 goals and has 28 points. Zach Parise has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.