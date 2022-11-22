 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and New York, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings bring home winning streak into game against the Rangers

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the New York Rangers trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 10-7-1 overall and 6-3-0 in home games. The Kings have committed 77 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

New York has an 8-6-3 record overall and a 5-3-1 record on the road. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has six goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Chris Kreider has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Rangers: None listed.

