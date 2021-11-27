How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Ottawa, seeks to break 5-game slide

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-8-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -226, Senators +186; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to end its five-game skid when the Kings play Ottawa.

The Kings have gone 5-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Senators are 1-6-1 on the road. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Los Angeles won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 18 points, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Drake Batherson has 16 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling nine assists for the Senators. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Josh Brown: out (upper body).