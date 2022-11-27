How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Ottawa in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Ottawa Senators in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles is 10-7-1 overall and 6-4-0 at home. The Kings have a 5-2-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Ottawa has a 5-9-1 record overall and a 2-6-1 record on the road. The Senators serve 12.6 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has seven goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stuetzle has scored eight goals with 12 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).