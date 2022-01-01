How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Philadelphia, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles and Philadelphia meet for non-conference showdown

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-6, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Philadelphia take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Kings are 9-7-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex Turcotte leads them averaging 2.0.

The Flyers have gone 7-6-4 away from home. Philadelphia averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 31 games this season. Adrian Kempe has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 12 goals and has 20 points. Claude Giroux has 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Cal Petersen: out (covid-19).

Flyers: Derick Brassard: out (health protocols), Carter Hart: out (health protocols), Scott Laughton: out (health protocols).