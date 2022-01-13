How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Penguins visit the Kings after Carter's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jeff Carter scored two goals in the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Ducks.

The Kings are 12-8-2 at home. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Penguins are 11-4-3 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored 115 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 18.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 30 points, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists. Trevor Moore has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 35 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists. Kris Letang has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Penguins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Christian Wolanin: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (health protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (covid-19), Danton Heinen: out (health protocols).