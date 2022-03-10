How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and San Francisco, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings play the Sharks on 3-game win streak

San Jose Sharks (24-25-7, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup with San Jose as winners of three straight games.

The Kings are 11-13-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Sharks are 10-13-3 in conference play. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 24 total goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 17, San Jose won 6-2. Meier totaled five goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 51 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 36 assists. Trevor Moore has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-seven in 51 games this season. Logan Couture has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Mikey Anderson: day to day (upper body), Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper-body).