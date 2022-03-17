How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

In the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of the Bay Area and Southern California, you can also stream Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: San Jose faces Los Angeles for conference battle

San Jose Sharks (26-25-8, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-21-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Jose take the ice in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 6-6-2 against Pacific opponents. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Sharks are 6-6-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

San Jose beat Los Angeles 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 12. Tomas Hertl scored two goals for the Sharks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 36 points. Trevor Moore has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Timo Meier has 58 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: None listed.