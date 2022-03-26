How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Seattle after Danault's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (20-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-22-9, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit Los Angeles after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

The Kings have gone 7-7-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles leads the league recording 35.2 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

The Kraken are 4-13-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 7 points per game. Daniel Sprong leads the team with 1 total points.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Los Angeles won 3-1. Danault scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 55 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 39 assists. Sean Durzi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-11 in 46 games this season. Yanni Gourde has 9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee).