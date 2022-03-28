How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.



Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits Los Angeles against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (20-39-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (36-22-9, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Seattle in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 8-7-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 32nd in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Kraken are 9-26-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.4 assists per game. Yanni Gourde leads the team with 22 total assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 28 goals and has 39 points. Phillip Danault has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gourde leads the Kraken with 22 total assists and has 38 points. Vince Dunn has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).