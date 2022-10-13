How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Pacific Division opponents meet when Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -190, Kraken +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup within the Pacific Division Thursday.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken had a 14.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 32 goals on 220 chances.

Kraken: 0-0-1, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 0.4 penalties and 1.1 penalty minutes while giving up 0.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).