How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kraken take win streak into matchup with the Kings

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have gone 3-6-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has gone 8-5-3 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have a +seven scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 45 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has seven goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Arthur Kaliyev has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has six goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).