How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues

In Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: St. Louis visits Los Angeles after shutout victory

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (6-1-0, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-5-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +102, Blues -122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Chicago 1-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after collecting 25 saves.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall a season ago while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall and 15-9-4 on the road a season ago. The Blues were called for 199 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis took down Los Angeles 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 25. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols).

