How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues
- When: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: St. Louis visits Los Angeles after shutout victory
By The Associated Press
St. Louis Blues (6-1-0, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-5-1, fifth in the Pacific)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +102, Blues -122; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Chicago 1-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after collecting 25 saves.
Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall a season ago while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.
St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall and 15-9-4 on the road a season ago. The Blues were called for 199 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.
St. Louis took down Los Angeles 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 25. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the win.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols).