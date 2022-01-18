How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Tampa, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Tampa Bay, aims for 4th straight home win

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-9-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-14-5, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +143, Lightning -171; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 13-8-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 17.

The Lightning have gone 12-5-2 away from home. Tampa Bay averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 35 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 23 assists. Trevor Moore has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-12 in 40 games this season. Brayden Point has eight goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).