How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Tampa, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 in home games last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season (2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game).

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 30-20-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 63 power-play goals last season on 260 total chances (3.2 chances per game).

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

