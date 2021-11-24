How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Los Angeles and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Toronto visits Los Angeles after Marner's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-7-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +135, Maple Leafs -159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Toronto after Mitch Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Islanders.

The Kings have gone 5-4-1 in home games. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 4-3-0 away from home. Toronto serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads them averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 8, Los Angeles won 5-1. Phillip Danault scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 17 points. Danault has four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with eight goals and has 16 points. Marner has 11 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.