How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings and Maple Leafs square off for out-of-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a 22-18-4 record at home last season. The Kings averaged 2.9 goals on 34.9 shots per game last season.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record in road games last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and 13 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).