How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Canucks take on the Kings, look for 8th straight win

Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -137, Canucks +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of seven games in a row.

The Kings are 5-8-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Canucks are 4-3-2 against Pacific opponents. Vancouver is 30th in the Western Conference with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Vancouver won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 13 goals, adding six assists and recording 19 points. Drew Doughty has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

J.T. Miller has 32 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 9-1-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Cal Petersen: out (covid-19), Phillip Danault: out (covid-19).

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Brock Boeser: out (covid-19), Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).