How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Golden Knights visit the Kings after Stone's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +133, Golden Knights -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Los Angeles Kings after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

The Kings are 2-2-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Los Angeles won 6-2. Anze Kopitar scored three goals for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 12 goals and has 17 points. Matt Roy has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 14 goals and has 21 points. Max Pacioretty has nine goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19), Cal Petersen: out (covid-19), Phillip Danault: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (health protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (health protocols).