How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Preseason Game Live Online on October 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on KTNV, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on KTNV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

