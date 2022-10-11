How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- When: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
At 10 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel – in his first season-opening game for the club – and new coach Bruce Cassidy take aim at the Kings and newly-acquired forward Kevin Fiala in a Pacific Division matchup from Crypto.com Arena.
In Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?
You can stream this Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Golden Knights in season opener
By The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights for the season opener.
Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division play last season. The Kings scored 235 goals while allowing 232 for a +3 goal differential last season.
Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 262 goals while giving up 244 for a +18 goal differential last season.
INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: out (wrist), Sean Walker: out (lower body).
Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (undisclosed), Brett Howden: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (lower body).