How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

At 10 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel – in his first season-opening game for the club – and new coach Bruce Cassidy take aim at the Kings and newly-acquired forward Kevin Fiala in a Pacific Division matchup from Crypto.com Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Golden Knights in season opener

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights for the season opener.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division play last season. The Kings scored 235 goals while allowing 232 for a +3 goal differential last season.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 262 goals while giving up 244 for a +18 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: out (wrist), Sean Walker: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (undisclosed), Brett Howden: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (lower body).