How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

At 10 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel – in his first season-opening game for the club – and new coach Bruce Cassidy take aim at the Kings and newly-acquired forward Kevin Fiala in a Pacific Division matchup from Crypto.com Arena.

In Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

You can stream this Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Golden Knights in season opener

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights for the season opener.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division play last season. The Kings scored 235 goals while allowing 232 for a +3 goal differential last season.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 262 goals while giving up 244 for a +18 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: out (wrist), Sean Walker: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (undisclosed), Brett Howden: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (lower body).

