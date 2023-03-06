Where to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Washington, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Capitals visit the Kings after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (31-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Los Angeles Kings after Alexander Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Capitals’ 8-3 win.

Los Angeles is 35-20-8 overall and 19-9-2 in home games. The Kings have given up 212 goals while scoring 208 for a -4 scoring differential.

Washington has a 31-27-6 record overall and a 16-14-3 record in road games. The Capitals have given up 190 goals while scoring 198 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 4-3. Ovechkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 43 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Martin Fehervary: day to day (lower body).