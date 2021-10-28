How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Jets vs. Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Winnipeg, looks to end 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (3-2-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-4-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -106, Jets -113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to stop its five-game slide with a victory against Winnipeg.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings averaged 28.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.5 goals per game.

Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall and 17-10-1 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 170 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (covid-19), Blake Wheeler: day to day (health protocols).