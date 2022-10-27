How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports West, this is the only way to watch Kings games this season.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings and Jets take the ice in Western Conference action

Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 at home last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season, with 39 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 16-17-8 on the road last season. The Jets averaged 3.0 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg: out (lower body).