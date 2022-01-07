How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (16-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Atlanta looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 13-10 on their home court. Los Angeles is second in the league with 15.0 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.5.

The Hawks are 9-11 in road games. Atlanta is 4-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is scoring 19.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trae Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 16.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (back), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Cameron Oliver: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).