How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (13-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 8-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds led by Anthony Davis averaging 10.0.

The Celtics are 7-7 in road games. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.9 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 130-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Tatum led the Celtics with 37 points, and Davis led the Lakers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 24.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum is averaging 25.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring), Romeo Langford: day to day (ankle), Al Horford: day to day (back).