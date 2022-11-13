How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 3-3 on the road. Brooklyn is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Durant is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).