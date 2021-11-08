How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Charlotte visits Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall a season ago while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (rib), P.J. Washington: out (elbow).