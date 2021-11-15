How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Los Angeles

Chicago Bulls (9-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 7-4 in home games. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.5.

The Bulls are 4-2 on the road. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from downtown. Patrick Williams leads the Bulls shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 19.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DeRozan is scoring 26.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols).