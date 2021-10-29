How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cavs vs. Lakers Game Preview: Cleveland faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 at home. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 30 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (right ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).