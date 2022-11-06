How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Online on November 6, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Cleveland Cavaliers (7-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Los Angeles aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall with a 21-20 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Darius Garland: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).