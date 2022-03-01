How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Los Angeles, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: James and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles faces Dallas. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 15-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 14.1.

The Mavericks are 25-15 in conference play. Dallas averages 106.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Mavericks 107-104 in overtime in their last matchup on Dec. 16. James led the Lakers with 24 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Davis is averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is scoring 27.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (knee).

Mavericks: Trey Burke: out (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle).