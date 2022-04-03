How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT

TV: ABC

In Los Angeles, Denver, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Los Angeles-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-46, 11th in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic meet when Los Angeles takes on Denver. James leads the NBA averaging 30.3 points per game and Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Lakers are 16-31 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NBA with 14.5 fast break points per game led by James averaging 4.8.

The Nuggets have gone 27-21 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 15.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 133-96 on Jan. 16, with Nah’Shon Hyland scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is shooting 58.1% and averaging 26.6 points for the Nuggets. Hyland is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: out (illness), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).