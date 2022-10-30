How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet.

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Nuggets won 110-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 27.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (ankle), Davon Reed: day to day (personal), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).