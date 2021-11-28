How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Detroit faces Los Angeles, looks to halt 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (4-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five straight games.

The Lakers have gone 7-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Pistons are 2-7 on the road. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 121-116 in the last meeting on Nov. 21. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Anthony is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 15 points. Davis is shooting 52.1% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Saddiq Bey is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. Grant is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 102.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: day to day (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).