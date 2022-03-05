How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Los Angeles-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (43-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-35, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, meet when Los Angeles and Golden State hit the court. James is third in the NBA averaging 28.8 points per game and Curry ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-10 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Dwight Howard shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 9-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 117-115 on Feb. 13. Klay Thompson scored 33 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 51.9% and averaging 28.8 points for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevon Looney is averaging 6.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: day to day (illness), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Moses Moody: day to day (eye), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee), Damion Lee: day to day (quad).